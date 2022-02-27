BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 30,459 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Hologic worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

HOLX stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

