BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,192 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Equifax by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Equifax by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $218.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

