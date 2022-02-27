BOMB (BOMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $226,300.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $226,300.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00005330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,970 coins and its circulating supply is 894,182 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

