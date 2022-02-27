Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of BOOT opened at $86.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $101.93. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $53,061,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 273.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $28,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after acquiring an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

