Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Tops $295,009.03

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Bottos has a total market cap of $295,009.03 and approximately $27,476.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00036072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00109928 BTC.

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

