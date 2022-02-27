Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.70% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $34,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 251,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 79,285 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIF opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.