Bread Price Tops $0.46 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $41.20 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00036652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00110581 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.