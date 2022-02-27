Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE:BMY opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

