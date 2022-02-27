British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 556 ($7.56).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.40) to GBX 650 ($8.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.80) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.80) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.80) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get British Land alerts:

BLND stock opened at GBX 530.20 ($7.21) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 538.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 521.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 476.25 ($6.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.67).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.