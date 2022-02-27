Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $658.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,852,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $588.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.48. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

