Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $84.84 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84.

About Addus HomeCare (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.