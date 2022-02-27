Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.63. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 930,800 shares of company stock worth $76,406,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 42,561 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,041. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

