Brokerages Anticipate BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BVXV. Aegis began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVXV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BVXV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 115,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,953. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.