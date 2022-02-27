Brokerages Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 235,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,293. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,601,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 252.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 423,503 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,473,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 220,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.