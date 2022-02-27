Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.03. 2,157,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

