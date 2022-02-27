Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.44. Itron reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itron.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

ITRI traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $54.70. 754,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,710. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 911.82 and a beta of 1.21. Itron has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $512,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Itron by 104.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Itron by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

