Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $797.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Argus increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.65.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,021 shares of company stock worth $36,831,388. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

