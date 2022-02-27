Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MXL. Roth Capital lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

MXL stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. 421,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -418.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.