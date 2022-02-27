Brokerages Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Earnings of $6.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $6.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.42 and the lowest is $6.03. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $4.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $30.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.59 to $35.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $38.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.05 to $49.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $601.16 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $549.59 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $610.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.39.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

