Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Construction Partners also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of ROAD opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.97. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

