Brokerages Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.90 million and the highest is $51.50 million. Impinj posted sales of $45.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $227.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $230.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $288.78 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $292.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

PI stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $206,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,619,765. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,585,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,257,000 after buying an additional 235,142 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $10,295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 2,528.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

