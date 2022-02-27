Brokerages Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Announce $6.68 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $6.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.67. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $5.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $17.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $18.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,793,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after acquiring an additional 239,998 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.91. 422,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,527. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $167.06 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.39 and a 200 day moving average of $252.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

