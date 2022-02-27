Brokerages Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. National Instruments posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Instruments.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $46.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 169.70%.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.