Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. Perrigo reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,576,000 after buying an additional 446,391 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Perrigo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Perrigo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

