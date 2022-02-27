Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. Perrigo reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,576,000 after buying an additional 446,391 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Perrigo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Perrigo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -51.06%.
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
