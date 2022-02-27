Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.88 Million

Brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) to report sales of $135.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $136.76 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $129.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $554.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $554.10 million to $555.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $580.24 million, with estimates ranging from $571.04 million to $589.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE PDM opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,776,000 after purchasing an additional 416,408 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,254 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,729 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.