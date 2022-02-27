Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post $4.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the highest is $5.14. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $3.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $17.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $17.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $2,516,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.07. The stock had a trading volume of 466,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.