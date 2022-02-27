Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) to report $7.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.36 billion and the highest is $7.99 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $40.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.54 billion to $42.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $46.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $50.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in United Airlines by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 724,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,135,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $16,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

