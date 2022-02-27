Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

BIP opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

