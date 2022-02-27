Bunicorn (BUNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $453,851.99

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $453,851.99 and $79,600.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00046263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.71 or 0.06930444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,628.08 or 0.99659384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

