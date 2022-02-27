Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $225.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.92. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

