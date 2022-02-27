Bytom (BTM) Reaches Market Cap of $38.59 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $38.59 million and $2.44 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00274751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015245 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,737,899,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,641,094,306 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

