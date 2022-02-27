BZEdge (BZE) Price Reaches $0.0002

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BZEdge has a total market cap of $741,237.28 and approximately $145.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.53 or 0.07019478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.29 or 1.00003912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003063 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

