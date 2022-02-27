CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Hits $0.0192 on Top Exchanges

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $215,212.56 and approximately $41.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CafeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.77 or 0.06919861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,587.46 or 0.99932010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003114 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 11,470,330 coins and its circulating supply is 11,213,890 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CafeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CafeSwap Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CafeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CafeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CafeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.