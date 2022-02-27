CaixaPay Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.27 or 0.06889986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,754.69 or 1.00193369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00046074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003098 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

