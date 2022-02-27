Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545,325 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Callaway Golf worth $24,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after buying an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,004 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $19,460,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $17,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of ELY opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.