Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share.
CLMT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 375,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,579. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $17.43.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
