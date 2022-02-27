Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

CLMT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 375,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,579. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

