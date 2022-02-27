Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$485,415.00 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80.
TSE CCO traded up C$0.45 on Friday, reaching C$28.96. 2,140,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,880. Cameco Co. has a one year low of C$18.41 and a one year high of C$35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.53 billion and a PE ratio of -111.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
