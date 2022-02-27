Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$485,415.00 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80.

TSE CCO traded up C$0.45 on Friday, reaching C$28.96. 2,140,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,880. Cameco Co. has a one year low of C$18.41 and a one year high of C$35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.53 billion and a PE ratio of -111.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.18.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

