Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.30 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $1.30, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share.
Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $7.94 on Friday, reaching $128.78. 1,026,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.49%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.