Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.30 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $1.30, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $7.94 on Friday, reaching $128.78. 1,026,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

