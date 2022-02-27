Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $116.67 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.