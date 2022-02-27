Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Has $43.13 Million Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,383 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF comprises 33.2% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV owned about 2.24% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $43,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 145,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM opened at $49.16 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

