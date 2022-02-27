Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,028 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.3% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 270.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.