Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,104 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $218.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
