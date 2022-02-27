Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $163.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.46. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.