Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 1,782.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,970 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of Rambus worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rambus by 106.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Rambus stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.