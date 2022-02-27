Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Unum Group worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,721,000 after acquiring an additional 298,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55,985 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,219,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNM opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

