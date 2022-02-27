Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 333 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $623.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $645.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.57. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,344 shares of company stock worth $23,661,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

