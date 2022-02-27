Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 431 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $50,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

