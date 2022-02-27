Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,761 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Solar were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.1% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in First Solar by 247.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 93,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in First Solar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,911,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

