Carbon (CRBN) Market Cap Reaches $1.83 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $133,204.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.68 or 0.06885004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,745.00 or 0.99964184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,814,498 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

