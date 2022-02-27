CargoX (CXO) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, CargoX has traded up 1% against the dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $32.52 million and $14,868.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

